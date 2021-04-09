Pentagon Says It Has No Comment on Media Reports Over Sending Warships to Black Sea

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Pentagon on Thursday said it has no comment on media reports that the United States is considering sending US warships to the Black Sea.

"We have nothing for you on this," the Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik when asked to confirm the reports.

CNN earlier on Thursday said the US was considering sending warships to the Black Sea in the next several weeks in a show of support for Ukraine and as a warning to Russia.

The US Navy routinely operates in the Black Sea, but a deployment of warships now would send a specific message to Russia that the United States is closely watching rising tensions along eastern Ukraine's borders, the report cited an unnamed US defense official as saying.