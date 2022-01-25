WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday that Russia allegedly does not have intentions to de-escalate tensions in Eastern Europe.

"It's very clear that the Russians have no intention right now of de-escalating," Kirby said during a press briefing regarding the Ukraine crisis.

Russia has resolutely denied that it intends to attack any country and has warned NATO that its activities near its borders are a national security threat while Moscow reserves the right to move forces within Russia's sovereign territory.