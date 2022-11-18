UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says JCPOA Not On Agenda When Iranian Drones 'Raining Down' On Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 08:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Iranian nuclear deal is not on the United States' agenda at the moment when Iranian drones are "raining down" on Ukrainian cities and when Tehran is "brutalizing" its own people, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

"I think in the near term, the JCPOA is not on our agenda, not when Iranian drones are raining down on Ukrainian cities, not when the Iranian regime is brutalizing its own people," Kahl said during an event organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

