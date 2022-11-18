Pentagon Says JCPOA Not on Agenda When Iranian Drones 'Raining Down' on Ukraine

The Iranian nuclear deal is not on the United States' agenda at the moment when Iranian drones are "raining down" on Ukrainian cities and when Tehran is "brutalizing" its own people, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Iranian nuclear deal is not on the United States' agenda at the moment when Iranian drones are "raining down" on Ukrainian cities and when Tehran is "brutalizing" its own people, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

