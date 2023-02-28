UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Makes No Sense To Train Ukraine Of F-16s They May Never Receive

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 11:45 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) It makes no sense to begin training Ukrainians on F-16 fighter jets given that they may never receive the system, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Tuesday.

"Since we haven't made the decision to provide F-16s.

.. it doesn't make sense to start to train them on a system they may never get," Kahl said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden said F-16s were off the table "for now" for Ukraine.

