Pentagon Says Monitoring 2 Iranian Naval Ships in Atlantic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The US military is monitoring two Iranian naval ships on their voyage in the Atlantic, but would not speculate on the purpose of the deployment, the Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"We are monitoring this deployment of these two ships...

Questions should be put to leaders in Tehran about what their intent is," Kirby said during a briefing.

Earlier this week, Politico quoted unnamed officials as saying that the US administration is urging countries in the Latin America region, including Venezuela and Cuba, to turn away these ships.

According to the report, the US intelligence community has evidence that one of the ships is carrying fast-attack boats that are likely intended to be sold to Venezuela.