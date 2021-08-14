Pentagon Says Monitoring Lockdown at DC Military Base Due to Potential Armed Person

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The US Defense Department is monitoring the situation at a base in Washington, DC that is on lockdown due to a potential armed person, a spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"We're aware and are monitoring the situation," the spokesperson said.

"The 11th Security Forces Squadron in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department are responding to the incident."

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling is on lockdown after receiving reports of a potential armed suspect seen on-site.