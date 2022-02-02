Pentagon Says Moving Extra 2,000 Troops From US to Europe in Next Few Days

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Pentagon is sending 2,000 American troops to Europe in the next few days in response to the Ukraine crisis, spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are moving an additional force of approximately 2,000 troops from the United States to Europe in the next few days," Kirby told a press briefing.