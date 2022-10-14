UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says N. Korean Warplane Flights Near S. Korea Undermine Regional Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Pentagon Says N. Korean Warplane Flights Near S. Korea Undermine Regional Stability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Flights by North Korean warplanes near South Korean airspace are provocative actions that undermine regional stability, US Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"I think those types of activities, those types of movements, certainly are provocative. They seek to undermine stability within the region," Singh said during a press briefing when asked about the flights by North Korean warplanes.

On Thursday, approximately a dozen North Korean warplanes approached South Korean airspace, crossing a special reconnaissance line and prompting South Korea to scramble its own jets in response, according to South Korean media reports.

The incident came a week after a mid-air standoff between North and South Korean planes in response to an alleged military exercise by North Korea involving 12 planes.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen in recent months due to an increase in weapons tests by North Korea. Pyongyang has conducted over 20 missile test launches since the beginning of the year.

North Korea claims the tests are in response to the refusal of US and South Korean forces to cease joint military exercises, which Pyongyang considered a threat to regional stability.

