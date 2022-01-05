Pentagon Says NATO Has Not Requested Additional Aid, Change of Posture in Eastern Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) NATO partners have not made a request for additional capabilities or change of posture in Eastern Europe, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"There's been no request for changes to posture or request for additional capabilities by our NATO allies," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked about US contingency plans to support NATO should Russia invade Ukraine.