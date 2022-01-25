WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) A potential deployment of additional American forces, which have been put on high alert in the US, to Europe over Ukraine tensions will depend on a decision by NATO, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"What would engender a deployment order to them would be a decision by NATO to activate the NRF (NATO response force)," Kirby told a press briefing. "That's a NATO decision."