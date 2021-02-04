Pentagon Says New START Extension Kicks Off Efforts To Address Nuclear, Strategic Concerns
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States considers the extension of the New START Treaty with Russia as the beginning of efforts to solve nuclear and strategic issues, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reports on Wednesday.
"The President has made clear that the New START extension is the beginning of efforts to address nuclear and strategic stability concerns," Kirby said during a press briefing.