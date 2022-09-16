Pentagon Says New Ukraine Aid Package Includes Ammo for HIMARS, Precision-Guided Artillery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The US Defense Department said the new $600 million aid package to Ukraine includes ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), precision-guided artillery rounds, and anti-drone systems, among other equipment.

"Capabilities in this package include: Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).... 36,000 105mm artillery rounds," the Pentagon said in a press release on Thursday. "1,000 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds... Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems."

The list also includes four counter-artillery radars, Claymore anti-personnel munitions, night vision devices, cold weather gear, among other equipment.