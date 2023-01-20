UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says New Ukraine Security Package 'Coming Soon'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The next US package of security assistance for Ukraine is expected soon, but the US Department of Defense is not ready to announce it yet, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, AP reported, citing US officials, that the new aid package for Ukraine will be valued at $2.

6 billion

"I have nothing to announce here today. We should expect another security package coming soon," Singh said during a press briefing.

