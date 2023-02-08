Pentagon Says No Announcement to Make on US Fighter Aircraft for Ukraine

UrduPoint.com

Published February 08, 2023

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Wednesday that he has nothing to announce regarding the potential transfer of fighter aircraft from the United States to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Wednesday that he has nothing to announce regarding the potential transfer of fighter aircraft from the United States to Ukraine.

"In terms of fighter aircraft, I don't have anything to announce from the podium here today," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby likewise declined to comment on the possibility of the US providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, despite calls by Kiev for the aircraft.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced on Wednesday that the UK will expand its military training mission to cover fighter jet pilots.

