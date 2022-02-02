UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says No Announcements On Any Deployment Orders With Respect To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Pentagon Says No Announcements on Any Deployment Orders With Respect to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday there are no new announcements to make about any deployment orders or troop movements in Eastern Europe with respect to Ukraine.

"No announcements to speak to today with respect to any other deployment orders or troop movements with respect to the situation in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby later added that no potential host nations in Eastern Europe have requested US troops in response to security concerns over a potential conflict breaking out over the Ukraine situation.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the United States is not considering any unilateral actions to support Ukraine, including sending additional American forces to the country amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

In January, 8,500 American troops were placed on high alert in response to the situation around Ukraine. These 8,500 troops on high alert are from brigade combat teams, medical personnel, aviation support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, according to the Pentagon.

