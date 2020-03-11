Pentagon Says No Blanket Ban Imposed on Official Travel Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The US Department of Defense has not imposed a ban on the travel of officials in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but a decision to issue a ban may be taken individually on a case-by-case basis, senior Defense Department officials said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"There is no blanket ban," Assistant Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman said when asked to comment on Defense Secretary Mark Esper's decision to cancel his upcoming trip to India, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Hoffman said Esper's decision to cancel the visit was made because of concerns that somebody on his team may catch the novel coronavirus and will have to be quarantined abroad.

In addition, Esper wants to be in the United States actually working on the novel coronavirus response, Hoffman added.

Joint Chiefs of Staff surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs said the decisions on whether Defense Department officials can travel will be taken on a case-by-case basis.

A country's travel restrictions and specific situation will be taken in consideration in making a decision, Hoffman added.

More than 760 people in the United States have been confirmed as being infected with the novel coronavirus infections and 27 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 116,000 cases have been reported worldwide and more than 4,000 deaths.