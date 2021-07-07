Pentagon Says No Casualties, Injuries After Bomb-Laden Drones Attack Erbil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) No casualties or injuries occurred after drones equipped with explosives were used for an attack in the vicinity of Erbil in Iraq, a US Defense Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are aware of reporting of a UAS [drones] incident in the vicinity of Erbil, Iraq," the spokesperson said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"At this time, initial reports indicate no structural damage, injuries or casualties."

Earlier in the day, media reported that multiple rockets and drones hit the Erbil airport in Kurdistan, which hosts American troops.