Pentagon Says No Credible Evidence US-Led Coalition Involved in Death of Iraq Teen Khazali

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The US-led Coalition assessed that it was not involved in the death of a teenage Iraqi girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet last week, Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Rob Lodewick said in a statement.

Media reported that 15-year-old Zaynab al-Khazali was allegedly shot in the head by US troops conducting live-fire drills at the Victoria military base close to Baghdad International Airport on September 20.

"Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) conducted a thorough review into these allegations," Lodewick said on Wednesday.

"This review assessed that there is no credible evidence of US or Coalition involvement in Zaynab al Khazali's death."

The Coalition continues to track the progression of the Iraqi-led investigation into this matter and will continue to address all reports of civilian casualties thoroughly and expeditiously, Lodewick added.

Iraqi security forces reportedly confirmed that the bullet taken out of Khazali's head was from one of the weapons used by US forces located at the American Embassy and airport.