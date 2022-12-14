Pentagon Says No Credible Information About Any US Weapons for Ukraine Being Diverted

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The United States has no credible information to indicate that any of the US weapons provided to Ukraine have been diverted, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"At this point, we have no information, no credible information that would indicate that there's been any diversion of Ukrainian assistance into illicit means," Ryder said during a press briefing.