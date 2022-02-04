UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says No Decision Has Been Made To Probe Operation Against IS Leader

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) No decision has been made yet to review the raid against the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) who was killed while detonating an explosive device during a US operation against him in Syria, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday,

"There's been no decision to do a review or investigation of the operation results right now," Kirby told reporters.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin in a statement said the US "will take a look" at the possibility the raid may have resulted in harm to innocent people.

