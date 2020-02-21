(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) No decision has been made to approve Turkey's request to deploy the Patriot missile defense systems near the Syrian border, a Pentagon official told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are aware of a request for Patriot missiles in Turkey near the Syrian border, but no decision has been made," the official said.

"We continue to have discussions with the government of Turkey about the troubling situation in Idlib."

Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday that Ankara had requested two Patriot batteries from the United States to repel attacks by Syrian troops.