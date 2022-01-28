Pentagon Says No Decision Made to Pull Out Florida National Guard Troops From Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made no decision to pull out the Florida National Guard troops who are in Ukraine serving as military advisers, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"There's been no decision at this point to change their mission or their status, their posture inside Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing. "The members of the Florida National Guard are still there in an advisory and training capacity."

Kirby noted that there are less than 200 members of the Florida National Guard in Ukraine.

If a decision is reached to remove the US troops from Ukraine, the Defense Department will be able to remove them in an expeditious manner, Kirby said.

The United States and its European allies have accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine. However, Russia has repeatedly dismissed the claims, saying it does not plan to attack any country. In addition, Moscow has warned that NATO's actions near its borders represent a national security threat and it reserves the right to move troops within Russia's sovereign territory.