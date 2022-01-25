Pentagon Says No Decision Yet on Moving Trainers Out of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States has not made any decision about withdrawing its military trainers from Ukraine amid growing tensions with Russia, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"There has been no decision about moving our trainers that are in Ukraine out," Kirby told a press briefing. "But as I said many times we are constantly looking at the situation. We are going to do what's right for their safety and security."