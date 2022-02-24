Pentagon Says No Expectation of Greater Permanent Troop Presence on NATO Eastern Flank

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States military does not expect at this time to establish a greater permanent troop presence on NATO's eastern flank amid heightened tensions with Russia, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"There is no expectation at this time that we're going to move to more permanent basing on NATO's eastern flank.

What we're talking about now are short-term, temporary, rotational redeployments," Kirby said during a press briefing.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday ordered 800 troops and 20 AH-64 helicopters to the Baltic region amid increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The US is also sending eight F-35 jets from Germany to NATO's eastern flank and 12 Apache helicopters from Greece to Poland.