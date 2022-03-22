UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Pentagon Says No Indication of Russia's 'Imminent' Use of Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

The United States sees no indication that there is an imminent risk of Russia using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States sees no indication that there is an imminent risk of Russia using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday.

"No indication that there's something imminent in that regard right now," the official said in response to a question on the subject.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov criticized Washington's claims that Russia might use chemical and biological weapons. The diplomat noted that the US has not yet destroyed its own stockpiles of chemical weapons, and accused the latter of artificially delaying the process.

Russia's entire arsenal of chemical weapons was completely destroyed under the strictest international control back in 2017, he recalled.

