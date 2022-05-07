UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says No Indication That China Intends To Attack Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The United States sees no indication that China is planning to attack Taiwan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"There is no indication that they intend to do that by that or any other date, just that they stated they want to have the capability," Kirby told a press briefing.

Kirby was asked to comment on remarks by Gen.

Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said that China wants the ability to "invade" Taiwan by 2027.

The US, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has kept informal relations with the island and is selling billions of Dollars' worth of weapons to Taiwan.

Last week, the Chinese embassy in Washington told Sputnik that the US should stop selling weapons to Taiwan, as Beijing reserves the right to respond to any foreign meddling.

