Pentagon Says No Indications Russia, Iran Coordinate on Reaper Drone Incidents in Syria

The United States sees no indications of coordination between Russia and Iran on recent incidents between US MQ-9 Reaper drones and Russian aircraft over Syria, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023)

"I don't have anything to speak to in terms of that these are coordinated events with our MQ-9 aircraft and Russian pilots or Russian aircraft. I don't have any indication that says that this is a coordinated effort between Russia and Iran," Singh during a press briefing.

Singh further added that although there is an increasing number of incidents between Russian and American aircraft, the US does not seek escalation, including war, with Russia.

The spokesperson said that Russia's "unprofessional behavior" in Syria disregards US-led efforts against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), while also distracting it from carrying its operations.

Singh also called on Moscow to "abide by international law."

Earlier today, the US Air Force said that on July 23, flares from a Russian fighter jet struck a US MQ-9 Reaper drone that was on an anti-terrorist mission in Syria, causing severe damage to its propellers.

The US Air Force Central Command called on Russian forces to stop what they characterized as "reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behavior."

The latest incident comes as the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria accuses the US-led coalition of systemic violations of deconfliction protocols during UAV flights over northern Syria. The Russian military previously warned it is not responsible for the safety of uncoordinated UAV flights. On Monday, Russia said that drones of the US-led coalition breached the deconfliction protocols 15 times over the past day.