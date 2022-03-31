UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says No Indications Russia Preparing To Use Nuclear Weapons

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 09:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States sees no indications at this time that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

"I haven't seen any activity by the Russians that would change our assessment or our strategic deterrent posture. And no indications at this time that they're preparing to use those kinds of (nuclear) weapons," the official said during a press briefing.

