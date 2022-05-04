Pentagon Says No Indications That Any Western Aid For Ukraine Has Been Impeded
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2022 | 09:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The United States has seen no indications that any Western aid intended for Ukraine has been impeded, or even struck, a senior defense official said on Wednesday.
"We've seen no indications that any of this Western aid has been impeded, or even struck. We just don't have any evidence of that happening," the official told a briefing.