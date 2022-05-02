UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Pentagon Says No Mi-17 Helicopters Have Been Delivered to Ukraine, Expected Very Soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has not delivered any Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine but they are expected to arrive in the country very soon, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"None of the Mi-17s have been delivered into Ukraine yet but that will change, that will begin to change very, very shortly," the defense official said during a briefing.

