Pentagon Says No Mi-17 Helicopters Have Been Delivered To Ukraine, Expected Very Soon
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 10:02 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has not delivered any Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine but they are expected to arrive in the country very soon, a senior US defense official said on Monday.
"None of the Mi-17s have been delivered into Ukraine yet but that will change, that will begin to change very, very shortly," the defense official said during a briefing.