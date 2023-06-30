Pentagon Says 'No Obstacles' Preventing Open Communication Lines With China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) There are no obstacles preventing open communications between the United States and China despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy said that the United States should lift its unilateral sanctions on China in order to revive military-to-military contacts.

"From our perspective, there are no obstacles to keeping open lines of communications," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Ryder added that as it relates to military-to-military communications between the US and China via previously-established hotlines, those lines remain open.

Ryder's comments come after the Chinese Embassy responded to claims by the US that Beijing is reluctant to communicate with Washington by saying that such allegations are false and that Beijing never rejects communication with the United States.