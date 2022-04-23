Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals Near Ukraine Despite Calls From Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has no plans at the moment to set up field hospitals near Ukraine's border, despite calls from Congress to do so, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States has no plans at the moment to set up field hospitals near Ukraine's border, despite calls from Congress to do so, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"We are just now in receipt of this letter.

I have no plans to speak to regarding that," Kirby said. "There is no planning going on at the Pentagon right now to set up field hospitals. Again, we'll take seriously the suggestions and the recommendations by members of Congress on everything."