UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says No Sense To Give Abrams Tanks To Kiev At Moment Due To High Maintenance Cost

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Pentagon Says No Sense to Give Abrams Tanks to Kiev at Moment Due to High Maintenance Cost

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States believes it makes no sense to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine, considering high costs associated with their maintenance, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"The maintenance and the high cost that it would take to maintain an Abrams, it just doesn't make sense to provide that to the Ukrainians at this moment," Singh said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Pentagon United States (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

38 minutes ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

38 minutes ago
 Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to bo ..

Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to boost women’s leadership in cl ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Foru ..

Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum in October

1 hour ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gende ..

UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gender Circle discusses positive im ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says Looking Into Reports That Russia ..

White House Says Looking Into Reports That Russia Opened Espionage Case Against ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.