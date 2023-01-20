Pentagon Says No Sense to Give Abrams Tanks to Kiev at Moment Due to High Maintenance Cost

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States believes it makes no sense to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine, considering high costs associated with their maintenance, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"The maintenance and the high cost that it would take to maintain an Abrams, it just doesn't make sense to provide that to the Ukrainians at this moment," Singh said during a press briefing.