Pentagon Says North Korea Responded To UN Command Message Regarding Detained US Soldier

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) North Korea responded to a message from the United Nations Command regarding the detention of US Army private Travis King, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I don't have any updates on Private King's status," Ryder said during a press briefing. "United Nations Command did communicate or provide some communication via well-established communications channels through the joint security agency. I can confirm that the DPRK (North Korea) has responded to United Nations Command, but I don't have any substantial progress to read out.

"

Last month, North Korea detained King after he illegally crossed the border from South Korea during a tour of the demilitarized zone.

Ryder said North Korea responded to United Nations Command by acknowledging that they received the message.

The United Nations Command has also begun discussions with North Korea on King's detention, Ryder added.

