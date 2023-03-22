UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Not Aware Of US Providing Depleted Uranium Munitions To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 12:01 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday that he is not aware of the United States providing depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, following the United Kingdom's decision to provide Ukrainian forces with the armor-piercing rounds.

"Not to my knowledge, we are not," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked whether the US is providing depleted uranium munitions.

On Monday, a member of the UK House of Lords confirmed that the UK will provide Ukraine with depleted uranium rounds, which are effective in fighting tanks.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the delivery of depleted uranium rounds represents another red line crossed by the UK as a backer of Ukraine. Russia is running out of lines to be crossed, Shoigu added.

