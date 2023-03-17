UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Not Aware Of US Request For Recompense From Russia For Crashed Drone

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Pentagon Says Not Aware of US Request for Recompense From Russia for Crashed Drone

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday that he is not aware of any discussions between the United States and Russia regarding recompense for the US drone that crashed in the Black Sea earlier this week.

"Not to my knowledge," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked whether the US and Russia have discussed compensation for the drone.

The United States claims that Russian Su-27 jets sent to intercept the drone crashed into its propeller, resulting in the crash. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the US MQ-9 drone crashed after sharply maneuvering and denied either jet striking or firing upon the drone.

