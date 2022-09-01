UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Not Certain Iran Knew That Unmanned Vessel Belonged To US

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Defense Department is uncertain whether Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) forces were aware that an unmanned vessel they attempted to haul away belonged to the United States, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.

"I can't speculate on what they knew or what they didn't know," Ryder said during a press briefing. "I do not know that for sure," he said when asked the vessel's markings and whether Iran knew it belonged to the US.

The US Navy on Tuesday said that they stopped an IRGCN ship from capturing a US unmanned surface vessel in the Persian Gulf.

A US Navy patrol coastal ship and helicopter responded to the situation and secured the release of the vessel.

Iran promptly let go of the vessel after being contacted by US forces about the matter, Ryder added.

The unmanned vessel contains sensors, radars, cameras and other data collection technologies, none of which are sensitive or store classified information, according to the US Navy statement.

