Pentagon Says Not Considering Scaling Down US Military Presence in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The US administration is not considering reducing the US military presence in Europe or changing its position on the issue, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday.

NBC reported on Friday that Washington was considering the possibility of negotiating with Russia the scaling down of military presence and exercises in Eastern Europe at the upcoming talks.

"Been some @NBCNews reporting on options the US is considering in advance of talks with Russia. Can state unequivocally that we are NOT weighing cuts to troops in Europe or posture changes there. Also not looking at changing troop numbers in the Baltics and Poland," Kirby tweeted.