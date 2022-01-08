UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Not Considering Scaling Down US Military Presence In Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Pentagon Says Not Considering Scaling Down US Military Presence in Europe

The US administration is not considering reducing the US military presence in Europe or changing its position on the issue, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The US administration is not considering reducing the US military presence in Europe or changing its position on the issue, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday.

NBC reported on Friday that Washington was considering the possibility of negotiating with Russia the scaling down of military presence and exercises in Eastern Europe at the upcoming talks.

"Been some @NBCNews reporting on options the US is considering in advance of talks with Russia. Can state unequivocally that we are NOT weighing cuts to troops in Europe or posture changes there. Also not looking at changing troop numbers in the Baltics and Poland," Kirby tweeted.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Pentagon Poland

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani o ..

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brot ..

12 minutes ago
 Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Hab ..

Murree Expressway cleared for traffic: Farrukh Habib

12 minutes ago
 Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 call ..

Control room set up in DC Office receives 300 calls

12 minutes ago
 Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims s ..

Army troops check all stranded vehicles, victims shifted to relief camps: ISPR

12 minutes ago
 All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

All of Lebanon Without Electricity - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.