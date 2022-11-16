Pentagon Says Not Going to Get Into Hypotheticals on Response to Poland Situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday that he is not going to speculate or get into hypotheticals on a possible response to the situation in Poland following multiple reports of two missiles crossing over the border with Ukraine and falling on the territory of the NATO member.

"I'm not going to get into hypotheticals or speculate," Ryder said during a press briefing when asked about a potential US response to the alleged strike. "We have no information right now to corroborate that there has been a missile strike."