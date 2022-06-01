Pentagon Says Not Ruling Out Sending Ukraine More HIMARS, Waiting on Battlefield Feedback

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States has not ruled out the possibility of sending more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine following battlefield feedback on the initial delivery of four such systems, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters on Wednesday.

"We'll just have to see," Kahl said when asked how many more HIMAR systems the United States envisioned sending to Ukraine. "We're providing this initial tranche that will allow for training, familiarization, start to get the systems in the fight.

We need to get information too, and the Ukrainians too, about how useful they are and how they are being used on the battlefield. That'll give us an assessment and them an assessment about what additional systems or capabilities they might need."

The latest US military aid package for Ukraine announced on Wednesday includes 1,000 anti-tank Javelin missiles, 50 command launch units and four Mi-17 helicopters in addition to the four initial HIMAR systems, according to the Defense Department.