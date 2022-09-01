UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Not Running Out Of Aid For Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Pentagon Says Not Running Out of Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The US Department of Defense is not running out of aid for Ukraine, spokesman Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.

"No, we are not running out of aid," Ryder told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

13 minutes ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

13 minutes ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

13 minutes ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

26 minutes ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

26 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.