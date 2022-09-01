- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Pentagon Says Not Running Out Of Aid For Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The US Department of Defense is not running out of aid for Ukraine, spokesman Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.
"No, we are not running out of aid," Ryder told a briefing.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz
White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..
Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO
Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..
Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..
More Stories From World
-
Belgian Province Considers Switching Off Highway Lights to Save Energy - Head12 minutes ago
-
US Defense Chief Will Visit Czech Republic on September 9 for Security Talks - Pentagon12 minutes ago
-
Pentagon on Vostok Drills: Nations Have Right to Hold Exercises, US Will Monitor12 minutes ago
-
White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbachev Funeral13 minutes ago
-
Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO13 minutes ago
-
Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus - Reports26 minutes ago
-
Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus - Reports42 minutes ago
-
Biden Offers Iraq's Prime Minister Full Support to De-Escalate Tensions - White House42 minutes ago
-
US, Ukraine Co-Planned Southern Counteroffensive to Stop Kiev From Overextending - Reports42 minutes ago
-
Gorbachev Ended Cold War, Eased Nuclear Tensions But Trusted US Too Much - Experts42 minutes ago
-
Estonia Seeks Restricting Entry to Russians With Visas From Other Schengen States52 minutes ago
-
Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus - Reports53 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.