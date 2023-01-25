UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Nothing To Announce On Abrams Tanks For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The Pentagon is aware of media reports about the United States going to announce the provision of Abrams tanks to Ukraine soon, but has nothing to announce at this time, spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I am aware of the press reporting stating that the US is considering providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine. I have no announcements to make at this time," Ryder said during a press briefing.

