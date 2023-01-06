Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Additional Patriot Systems for Ukraine, Talks Persist

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) There are no new plans by the United States to provide additional Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"In terms of any additional Patriots, I don't have anything to announce right now.

We'll continue to have those discussions," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a commitment by Germany of a Patriot system to Ukraine, following the Biden administration's decision to provide a unit last month. The Pentagon welcomes the news of Germany's commitment of a Patriot system, Ryder said.