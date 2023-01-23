Pentagon Says Nothing to Announce on Potential McCarthy Visit to Taiwan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The US Department of Defense said on Monday that it has nothing to announce on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's potential visit to Taiwan this spring.

"We do not have anything to announce," the department told Sputnik in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Punchbowl news reported, citing an official involved in the matter, that McCarthy is planning to visit Taiwan this spring.

McCarthy's potential visit to Taiwan is likely to be met with hostility from Beijing, as was the case with the visit of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, to which China responded with large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Beijing has warned Western countries against departing from the One-China policy and steps that it says condone Taiwanese separatism.