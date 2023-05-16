Pentagon Says Nothing to Offer on Reports Russian Missile Damaged Patriot System in Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The Pentagon has nothing to offer on reports saying that a Russian missile barrage damaged a Patriot air defense system in Ukraine, a Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I have nothing to offer on this at this time," the spokesperson said when asked about the reports.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile destroyed a Patriot system in Kiev.

CNN, citing a US official, reported that a Patriot system was damaged, but not destroyed, during a Russian missile barrage in Ukraine on Monday night.

The United States, the report added, is still assessing the damage to the Patriot system to determine if it is reparable.