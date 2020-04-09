Pentagon Says Number of COVID-19 Cases Increases to 3,132 With 1,898 Servicemen Infected

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US Department of Defense (DOD) said in a statement on Thursday that the number of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among servicemen, contractors and civilian employees has increased to 3,132.

"The total number of DOD cases is 3,132," the statement said.

Of the total number, 1,898 servicemen and 448 contractors have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Defense Department added.

The number of confirmed infections with the novel coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 434,000 with 14,814 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.