Pentagon Says Open to Communication With China Despite Declined Request for Phone Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Pentagon will remain open to communication with China even though the latter declined Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's request for a phone call after the United States had shot down a suspected spy balloon, spokesman Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.

"We are going to continue to keep the lines of communication open on our end," Ryder said during a press briefing. "Responsible nations act responsibly and we have always been and we remain open to communication to try to prevent miscalculation. Secretary Austin, his office, did reach out to request a phone call after the balloon was taken down. The PRC declined to take that call. So again, we will remain open to communication, we do not seek conflict."