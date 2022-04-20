Pentagon Says Possible That Ukrainians Will Want More Artillery Systems, Rounds

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) There is a possibility that Ukrainians will need more artillery systems in the future, and the United States will do everything to meet their needs, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"It is certainly within the realm of the possible that the Ukrainians will want additional artillery systems and additional artillery rounds. And we will have those conversations with them and we will, if that's the need, we'll do everything we can to meet it," Kirby told a press briefing.