Pentagon Says Provision of Stingers to Ukraine Does Not Put Pressure on US Stockpiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The provision of additional Stinger missiles to Ukraine does not put pressure on US stockpiles, US Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"We continue to assess our readiness, and the short answer to your question is 'no'.

We are committed to providing Ukraine with what it needs on the battlefield and what they need day to day, and we are constantly assessing our readiness but we wouldn't have provided the Stinger missiles if we didn't feel like that we could," Singh said during a press briefing.