Pentagon Says Ready to Help Homeland Security Department Secure US Southern Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The US Defense Department is prepared to help the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secure the southern border amid an expected influx of migrants after the Trump-era COVID-19 expulsion policy ends, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"As we look at the situation on the border, the Defense Department will continue to stand ready. We have not received any requests from the DHS at this point in time to provide any specific support," Ryder said during a press briefing. "I think we all certainly have a vested interest in ensuring that the situation there remains safe for everyone involved."

Texas National Guard troops were mobilized to the border near the city of El Paso in anticipation of a massive influx of migrants due to the expected lifting of Trump-era border restrictions. However, the US Supreme Court on Monday blocked the Biden administration's attempt to reverse the policy.

The morale of US Border Patrol agents is extremely low amid the crisis, National Border Patrol Council vice president Chris Cabrera told Sputnik.

According to media reports, the Biden administration expects approximately 14,000 asylum-seeking migrants to come to the United States-Mexico border, claiming to have surged resources to the area.

On Saturday, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency over the city's ability to handle the anticipated influx of migrants.

The Biden administration is taking steps to handle the impending surge of migrants, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said earlier this month. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also reiterated the administration's calls for Congress to pass border security funding.